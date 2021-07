Next week has the potential for being really interesting and I don't mean in a good way. After a big drop in equity prices this past Monday, dip buyers quickly swooped in and picked up discounted shares. The buying continued throughout the remainder of the week and pushed the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 all to record highs. As of today, we haven't seen a 5% correction in large-caps since early November 2020. It's been quite a while since there's been a time like this where equity investors are just refusing to let share prices head south.