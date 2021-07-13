Coins for India Drive Supports COVID Victims

The Asian Bishops: Father Swamy is like Gandhi, "Saint of the poor", who died "as a true disciple of Christ" New Delhi (Agenzia Fides) - While Southwest India, in the Kerala region, records a high number of coronavirus infections (more than 13 thousand cases per day) both in rural and urban areas, and while the mortality rate increases, the solidarity of Catholic organizations that, from abroad, are supporting the Church and the Indian nation is expanding. As reported to Agenzia Fides, "Catholic Mission Australia" (the direction of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the country) is working in collaboration with the Syro-Malabar Eparchy of Melbourne to ensure, together with Caritas India, the production and distribution of kits for home care for Covid patients. Thousands of kits will be delivered to families in the Kerala region. The Kerala Council of Catholic Bishops (KCBC) and the Kerala Social Services Forum (KSSF) are striving to reach 32 diocesan partners. "The kits will be distributed among families who have members with Covid symptoms, and this will be a source of consolation help for those families", says KCBC Deputy Secretary General Fr. Jacob G. Palackapally, stressing that help comes "at a crucial moment". Home care kits include an oximeter and digital thermometer, with guidelines for use, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials such as face masks, hand sanitizer. The aid program launched by Catholic Mission and called "Reach out, Give life" was inaugurated by Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, who thanked for the attention and solidarity received. Even in Singapore, Catholics are raising funds to support India during the Covid-19 pandemic. Father Paul Moonjely, Executive Director of Caritas India, said that the Catholic community of Singapore, through Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS), is among the major donors who have come forward and expressed deep gratitude to the Catholic community of Singapore for the solidarity shown towards India in fighting the second wave of Covid. CHARIS has raised about 1.3 million dollars through a fundraising campaign to combat Covid and its effects and, of this sum, 400 thousand dollars have been committed to support Caritas India. Another $ 300,000 has been used to purchase and ship medical equipment to India, to local hospitals and health centers, or to support Catholic dioceses in assisting families in rural areas.