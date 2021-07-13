Cancel
Coins for India Drive Supports COVID Victims

By Rudy Brandl
whschool.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery penny counts. That’s precisely how The Wardlaw+Hartridge School approached its late spring fundraiser to benefit COVID victims in India. Lower and Middle School students participated in a Coins for India drive by collecting coins and literally funneling donations through a coin drop created by fifth grade students. Three weeks of daily contributions from students in the W+H community yielded a total donation of $1,453, which was directed to the India Humanitarian Appeal through UNICEF USA.

