New Owners, New Location: Concours of America Heading to Detroit

It’s been a tough year for car fans, whether your fancy is new or classic, the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most automotive events to cancel over the past year. With the U.S. slowly opening back up, car shows are back – albeit in downsized form, such as the Motor Bella that will, this year, substitute for the traditional North American International Auto Show in downtown Detroit. Also coming back is the Concours d’Elegance of America scheduled to take place July 23-25.