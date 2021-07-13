Production Designer Kasra Farahani Pulls Back The Curtain On Loki's World - Exclusive Interview

The final Season 1 episode of Marvel Studios' Loki will arrive on Wednesday, and fans are undeniably excited to see where the story goes next for its eclectic ensemble of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. That is especially the case with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the completely animated mascot of the Time Variance Authority who quickly became a favorite amongst fans from the second she first debuted. Over the course of her appearances in the series' existing five episodes, fans have seen Miss Minutes interact with a handful of the series' characters, all the while her own nature and origin story have remained ambiguous. While there's no telling what the future holds for Miss Minutes in the MCU, ComicBook.com recently asked Strong which other heroes she'd want the character to cross paths with.