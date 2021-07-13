Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Production Designer Kasra Farahani Pulls Back The Curtain On Loki's World - Exclusive Interview

By David L. Lebovitz
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Solid production design has long been a hallmark of Marvel movies, and the MCU properties on Disney+ have raised the bar even higher. "Loki" in particular has demonstrated a variety of complex set pieces, settings, and just about anything else that falls under the "design" banner. The production designer for "Loki" is Kasra Farahani, who has worked extensively with Marvel Studios in the past as a concept artist and art director. "Loki," however, marks the first time he's donned the role of "Production Designer" — and he's given good reason to get that role again someday.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Designer#Mcu#Tva#Void#The Loki Palace#Soviet#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Production Designer Explains Show's Retro Technology

The Time Variance Authority has access to any point in time. In fact, the show's latest episode showed us it's possible for people with access to a TemPad to travel all the way to the end of time, to a point where time is still being written. Yet throughout the series, the outfit uses tech that appears archaic and outdated. As you might expect from Marvel Studios, that's entirely by design — it was the show's goal to turn the TVA into a "post-war bureaucracy" with so many rules it'd trip over its own feet.
EntertainmentComicBook

Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Reveals What It’s Like Working with Marvel

The finale of Loki drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, and fans can't wait to see how things wrap up for Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and the rest of the Variants fighting to be free of the TVA. The Marvel series features many excellent elements, including its dynamic costume design by Christine Wada. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wada, and she talked about everything from Di Martino's specially made costume to what it's liking designing looks for Marvel. We asked Wada if working with Marvel Studios is different from other projects, and how she finds the balance between creating new looks and taking inspiration from the comics.
ApparelCollider

'Loki' Costume Designer on Her Key Inspirations and What's Magical About Tom Hiddleston's Pants

When the opportunity to speak with Loki costume designer Christine Wada came up, I leaped at the chance, because there's one aspect of the Disney+ drama that I haven't been able to get out of my head: Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) button-down shirt. While at first glance the shirt, part of the wardrobe given to him by the Time Variance Authority, looks like a traditional business-appropriate top, the shoulder seams indicate that things are not quite what they seem.
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Writer Explains Why Tom Hiddleston Is The Least Successful Variant

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has always been a fan favorite ever since making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a decade ago in Thor, and he’s surely regarded as the most popular villain the franchise has ever seen. However, despite such solid credentials and enduring status as a key part of the series, he hasn’t exactly proven to be particularly good at the whole ‘mischief making and world domination’ thing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Reportedly Heavily Involved In Spider-Man/Venom Crossover

Some day, somehow, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will share a screen with Tom Hardy’s Venom. How it’ll happen remains a mystery, though there’s a lot of hurdles to climb over first. Most obvious is that Spider-Man is currently a comfortable resident of the MCU while Venom lives one universe over in the (catchily named) Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: Boss Logic Shares Best No Way Home Teaser Poster Yet

The release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially less than five months away, and save for a handful of stills, Sony has yet to unveil so much as a teaser or trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. Through the reporting of Hollywood trades and other online scoopers, fans have been able to piece together some details about the film, such as the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro from the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man franchises, respectively.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki's Tara Strong Teases Which MCU Heroes She Wants Miss Minutes to Meet (Exclusive)

The final Season 1 episode of Marvel Studios' Loki will arrive on Wednesday, and fans are undeniably excited to see where the story goes next for its eclectic ensemble of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. That is especially the case with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the completely animated mascot of the Time Variance Authority who quickly became a favorite amongst fans from the second she first debuted. Over the course of her appearances in the series' existing five episodes, fans have seen Miss Minutes interact with a handful of the series' characters, all the while her own nature and origin story have remained ambiguous. While there's no telling what the future holds for Miss Minutes in the MCU, ComicBook.com recently asked Strong which other heroes she'd want the character to cross paths with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy