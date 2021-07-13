Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest

 14 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats who hurriedly took off to Washington to block sweeping new election laws urged Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol, the Democrats...

