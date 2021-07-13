Cancel
Carlos Takam unfazed by sparring spying missions, ready for Joe Joyce

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HUGELY POPULAR heavyweight Carlos Takam has sounded a warning to Joe Joyce ahead of their collision at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24. The Las Vegas-based Frenchman, 39-5-1, landed on Friday ahead of his fourth assignment on British soil against the unbeaten 12-0, 2016 Olympic silver medallist who is on the cusp of being put forward as mandatory challenger by the WBO for the world title held by Anthony Joshua – and soon likely to be defended against Oleksandr Usyk.

