Carlos Takam unfazed by sparring spying missions, ready for Joe Joyce

THE HUGELY POPULAR heavyweight Carlos Takam has sounded a warning to Joe Joyce ahead of their collision at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24. The Las Vegas-based Frenchman, 39-5-1, landed on Friday ahead of his fourth assignment on British soil against the unbeaten 12-0, 2016 Olympic silver medallist who is on the cusp of being put forward as mandatory challenger by the WBO for the world title held by Anthony Joshua – and soon likely to be defended against Oleksandr Usyk.