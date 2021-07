MUKILTEO — The November ballot will most likely ask voters a simple question: Do you think the City should encourage more high density housing to be built in Mukilteo?. The city council is expected to vote Aug. 2 on a resolution that would put the question before voters. The council approved the draft language in a 6-1 vote Monday, after it considered two other versions of a similar question. The advisory measure wouldn’t immediately cause any type of action from the city, but proponents say it would make residents’ views on high-density housing clear.