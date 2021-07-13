Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Terrelle Pryor, other members of 2010 Ohio State team call for reinstatement of wins

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOn1H_0avfntYl00

Five members of the 2010 Ohio State football team are calling on the NCAA to reinstate wins and records after the passing of name, image and likeness rules this year.

Terrelle Pryor posted a statement signed by him and four other players, DeVier Posey, Boom Herron Mike Adams and Solomon Thomas.

"Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn't have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction."

The 2010 team, led by Jim Tressel, went 12-1 winning the Big Ten Championship and before defeating Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl.

The NCAA removed the season from the record books after the five players were found to have traded memorabilia for tattoos. Tressel resigned in May 2011.

"We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we've always had for them."

The letter closes by saying the players look forward to telling their stories one day and having the "Tattoo 5" being a legitimate part of the university's history forever.

Comments / 0

10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Jimtressel5#Buckeye Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 17 coaches on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy. Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the trophy is giving to the coach of a team "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."
MLSPosted by
10TV

Short-handed Crew rally late to draw FC Cincinnati 2-2

The Columbus Crew were able to rally late to force a draw on the road at FC Cincinnati Friday night. The Crew were forced to play from behind in the first minute of the "Hell is Real" rivalry match with a goal by Cincinnati. Cincinnati then went up 2-0 in...
NHLPosted by
10TV

Columbus Blue Jackets to address Matiss Kivlenieks' death

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and President of Hockey Operations John Davidson will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to address the recent death of the team’s goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. Kivlenieks died Sunday from chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast, according to a medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy