Huskers Add Transfer

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg has added another experienced scorer to the Husker roster with the addition of Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. Verge, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard from Chicago, spent the last two seasons at Arizona State University, where he averaged in double figures in each of the past two seasons and was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20. He will have one year of eligibility at Nebraska. “Alonzo is a combo guard who has played at a high level,” Hoiberg said. “Offensively, he is an explosive scorer who can score at all three levels and can also distribute. He made improvements in both his free throw and 3-point shooting last year, while ranking among the Pac-12 leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio. He is also a very good rebounder for his size, and I think his skill set meshes with the other perimeter players in our program.”

