Huskers Add Transfer

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg has added another experienced scorer to the Husker roster with the addition of Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. Verge, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard from Chicago, spent the last two seasons at Arizona State University, where he averaged in double figures in each of the past two seasons and was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20. He will have one year of eligibility at Nebraska. “Alonzo is a combo guard who has played at a high level,” Hoiberg said. “Offensively, he is an explosive scorer who can score at all three levels and can also distribute. He made improvements in both his free throw and 3-point shooting last year, while ranking among the Pac-12 leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio. He is also a very good rebounder for his size, and I think his skill set meshes with the other perimeter players in our program.”