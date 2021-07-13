Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NC Takes Steps On Carbon Cap, Multi-State Pollution Effort

publicradioeast.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState regulators will develop rules for North Carolina to meet targets for reducing power plant pollution. The Environmental Management Commission voted 9-3 on Tuesday to carry out a petition from environmental groups. They want a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 when compared to 2005. The directive also prepares North Carolina for joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. It's a cap-and-trade program for power plant emissions in 11 mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states. Many steps lay ahead, but this puts the commission on track to meet Gov. Roy Cooper's goals of zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Pollution#Northeastern States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Columbia, SClive5news.com

State-owned power company fined for air pollution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s state-owned utility has been fined nearly $23,000 for failing to control air pollution at power plants in three parts of the state. The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found Santee Cooper power plants in Anderson, Georgetown and Berkeley counties had released air toxins in violation of state permits.
Energy IndustryScranton Times

State puts price on pollution

Many Pennsylvania lawmakers bristle over government subsidies for renewable energy as they lavish billions of dollars in tax credits on the natural gas industry and related businesses. And they decline to even recognize that the greatest subsidy in the history of energy development is the government's failure to put a...
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

3 Steps for Building Carbon Neutral Houses

The world has been focused for years on designing environmentally safe cars, but what about homes? We spend more of our lives in our houses than in our cars, especially since the pandemic. Shouldn’t we focus on making them as healthy and environmentally friendly as, say, a Tesla?. Yes, we...
PoliticsScranton Times

In dead of night, state subsidizes polluters

Late in the night of Friday, June 25, state lawmakers pushed through a $40 billion budget negotiated without public feedback. That last part is important, because if taxpayers across the commonwealth had a chance to read this document before its hasty approval, they likely would have been disappointed at what they found.
Big Sky, MTNBCMontana

Organizations challenge state over water pollution permit

HELENA, Mont. — Environmental groups are challenging the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for permitting wastewater disposal into the groundwater in a new Big Sky development. The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and Montana Environmental Information Center filed a complaint Friday over the department's decision to approve a groundwater pollution permit for...
EnvironmentDaily Freeman

Letter: We can eliminate carbon pollution

During this August recess, as our senators and Congress people come home from D.C., we should all ask that they look around and see the ways climate change is impacting our communities and country. I care about our changing climate because I see the impacts that severe storms, worsening allergies,...
Energy Industrybpr.org

Commission Agrees To Draft Carbon Limits For NC Electricity Plants

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission voted Tuesday to begin rulemaking that would set limits on carbon emissions from energy plants to address climate change. The commission voted 9 to 3 in favor of a petition from the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of environmental groups Clean Air Carolina...
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Public needs to be informed on pollution and efforts to stop it

Hooray for the Times Union who published two articles on polluting facilities on the same day - July 14th. Alexis Goldsmith spoke on the horrors of considering waste incineration a clean fuel in the federal CLEAN Future Act. She also wrote about the difficulties climate activists are having getting Rep. Paul Tonko to eliminate the lowest of hanging fruits — federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies. The End Polluter Welfare Act, introduced in March, would do this but the congressman has not signed it. Joe Ritchie leads citizens in fighting Norlite whose presence in Cohoes close to public housing is an atrocity.
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

NC Coastal Federation, partners talk combatting microplastic pollution

NEWPORT — Plastic pollution is a widespread problem throughout the world’s oceans and waterways, and environmentalists encourage people, businesses and governments to all take action. The N.C. Coastal Federation, a Carteret County-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting the state’s coastal environment, hosted an online forum Thursday on microplastic pollution, and more...
Politicssfbayca.com

Port of Oakland adds electric trucks in effort to reduce pollution

The Port of Oakland announced it has added 10 new electric trucks as part of a multi-million-dollar demonstration project aimed at reducing pollutants generated by its seaport operations. The new fleet of Peterbilt “battery electric” trucks cost $5.1 million and were purchased using a grant from the California Air Resources...
California StatePosted by
Voice of OC

State Legislature’s Modest Efforts to Permit Increased Density in Residential Neighborhoods are Necessary Steps Toward Ending the State’s Housing Crisis

The California state Legislature is currently considering two bills that would permit –not require – small increases in density in residential neighborhoods. These bills, Senate Bills 9 and 10, will go a long way toward addressing the severe housing crisis that is threatening our state’s future, while placing minimal impacts on existing communities. The worst that can be said about these bills is that some Orange County neighborhoods will have to make room for a few new neighbors, but that will hardly “ruin” them, as Tina Richards argued in a recent op-ed. Welcoming some more neighbors is the least we can all do at a time when our state is struggling with an epidemic of homelessness. If you agree, call or write your state Assemblymember and ask them to support these bills.
Industrycorvallisadvocate.com

Gov. Brown Signs Ambitious Clean Energy Bill

Governor Kate Brown signed the hopeful House Bill 2021 this week. The bill tasks Pacific Power and PGE, as well as five other smaller providers, with supplying fully clean energy by 2040, with milestones set for carbon neutrality and 80% clean energy by 2030, and 90% clean energy by 2035.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Senate Democrats seek carbon tax on imports from countries with high pollution

Democrats have agreed to add to their $3.5 trillion budget plan a carbon tax on imports from polluting countries. "This legislation will assert American leadership on the climate crisis, but we also can’t be ‘Uncle Sucker’ where other countries, led by China, take advantage of what we are going to ask our country to undertake," Democratic Sen. Ed Markey explained, adding that "there is a lot of support for this idea."
EnvironmentTravelDailyNews.com

Tourism takes action on plastic waste and pollution

Tourism businesses and destinations are stepping up their commitment to sustainability. Aimed at reducing waste and pollution across the sector, the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative (GTPI) is welcoming 32 new signatories, with every global region represented behind the shared goal. The Initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision...
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Environmental groups take aim at retail giants as ocean freight polluters

Two environmental groups have thrown down the gauntlet to 15 of the world’s most prominent companies, demanding they achieve emissions-free ocean shipping by 2030, contractually agree to ship their goods on zero-emission vessels, and reject “false solutions” like liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a sustainable way to get goods to market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy