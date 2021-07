Allison Schmitt has one of her closest friends cheering her on in Tokyo. The eight-time Olympic medalist, 31, tells PEOPLE that she has a "huge support system" in swimming great Michael Phelps, who retired from the sport after the 2016 Rio Games and will be at the Tokyo Games as a primetime NBC correspondent alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select races. This year will be the first Olympics since 2000 that Phelps, 36, has not competed in.