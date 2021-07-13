Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Northampton County Woman, 54, Seeks Justice After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver With Grandson

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qscqj_0avfnGZm00
A Northampton County woman is attempting to track down the hit-and-run driver who struck her van with her grandson inside on Monday afternoon. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marcia Bachman

A Northampton County woman is attempting to track down the hit-and-run driver who struck her van with her grandson inside on Monday afternoon.

Marcia Bachman, 54, was behind the wheel of her Chrysler Town and Country van when she was struck by a sedan on the S-turn on Weaversville Road in Northampton around 3:30 p.m.

The driver — believed to be a young man — sped off without stopping, Bachman said.

“This guy just bounced off my car, he was flying so fast,” Bachman, of Northampton, told Daily Voice. “If he would’ve hit any sooner, he would’ve hit right where I was sitting.”

Bachman was fortunately unharmed, as was her 10-year-old grandson, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

As the pair waited for police and a tow truck, Bachman said she had to get out and direct traffic herself to prevent the other countless speeding drivers from causing another accident.

“There were four cars sitting on the side of the road, they could clearly see the damage on my van, and they were still flying through that S-turn,” she said. “I had to direct traffic and get people to slow down. I was so angry.”

Meanwhile, three Good Samaritans, Cheryl, Amanda and Carina, pulled over to help and ensure that the pair were safe.

Bachman, whose van lost its side mirror, had a tire blown and a backdoor smashed in, says other drivers are “constantly” speeding through the tricky S-turns in the area.

“Those S-turns, people use them like a racetrack,” she said. “You can’t see around the bends.”

Bachman is working with police and asking the public’s help tracking down the suspect vehicle — a four-door off-white sedan that now has a broken mirror and blue paint scratched along the side.

Though shaken up, Bachman is grateful for hers and her grandson’s safety.

“My grandson is fine, that’s all that matters,” she said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact state police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Town And Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight. It happened Saturday, July 2 at about 11:25 p.m. in Holtsville. A 41-year-old Glen Head man was driving a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Fairview Avenue, attempting to make a left turn onto Country Road 83, when his vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ducati motorcycle traveling southbound on County Road 83, Suffolk County Police said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst. A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a crash seriously injured two people overnight. Two men were operating motorcycles in Ronkonkoma on Raynor Avenue, north of South 2nd Street, when the vehicles collided at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Police said. The two -- a 31-year-old from Oakdale, and...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Crashing Into Barrier Truck On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Bethpage. Angelo Leto, a 56-year-old Bellmore resident, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson, traveling southbound on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135), just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane, Nassau County Police said.
Saugerties, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Arrested For Causing $7,500 In Damage To Police Car, Police Say

A 54-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly causing more than $7,500 in damage to a police car parked across the street from his home. Ulster County resident, Derek S. Winnie, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following an investigation into damage to a Saugerties Police car while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex,
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island 28-Year-Old Found

A Long Island man who was reported missing has been found. Connor Briodsky-Skidmore, age 28, of East Meadow, had last been seen at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23 in the Seaford area, Nassau County Police said. Investigators are now reporting that he has been located. to sign up for...
Scarsdale, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit Busted For DWI In Westchester After Crash, Car Fire

A woman was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content greater than two times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash that led to a care fire, police said. First responders in Scarsdale were dispatched to the scene of a crash shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 near the intersection of Popham Road and Chase Road, where there was a car on fire.
Franklin Lakes, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Firefighters Free Driver In Franklin Lakes Rollover

Franklin Lakes firefighters freed a heavily entrapped driver after a rollover crash. The Cadillac Esplanade was on its side on Summit Avenue at Lynn Drive when responders arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and began removing the roof before turning over the driver to the Franklin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy