The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 3

By Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter jared@thenet360.com
Kingsport Times-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekly Fishin' Report highlights tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. This week, we...

www.timesnews.net

Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is about normal level and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the best action coming along outside grass edges on 12 feet using shaky heads, Senkos and a few on jigs. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also giving up a few quality bites. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles in 25 feet, mainly on shiners.
thegraphic-advocate.com

Latest fishing report: Bass fishing ranges from fair to good

LAKE VIEW – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its latest fishing report for area lakes, including Black Hawk Lake and Swan Lake of Carroll County, for the week of July 15 to July 22. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s in most district lakes. This weekly fishing...
finsandfeathersonline.com

Gallatin River Fishing Report 7/16/2021

The Gallatin is on Hoot Owl from Shed's Bridge in Four Corners to where it joins the Missouri River, so no fishing after 2pm. But upstream from Four Corners is fishing very well. Nymphing is a good option with stonefly patterns and attractor patterns like perdigons, copper johns, and prince nymphs. Dry dropper rigs will produce as well, use a hopper or chubby, followed by a smaller attractor nymph. Yellow Sallies, caddis, and mayflies are hatching out there, so have some dries ready to go. Caddis and mayflies will be better in the evenings as the sun starts to set and fish start looking up. As the water warms fish can be found in faster riffles that offer them a better oxygen supply. Use a net and heavier line in order to wrangle fish in quickly and limit their fatigue.
Astronomymidfloridanewspapers.com

Full moon fishing week has arrived

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second best fishing week of the month and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy sunset fishing today and Monday during the overhead moon but beginning Tuesday the midmorning to solar noon period will becomes the major feeding period of the day.
Independent Record

Fishing report: Fishing heats up on lower Yellowstone River

BILLINGS — Fishing on the lower Yellowstone River has kicked in as flows have dropped and the water clarity is decent. Anglers have been able to reel in sauger, walleyes, smallmouth and catfish. If the game fish aren’t biting, try bait with the potential to catch an assortment of nongame...
castlecountryradio.com

DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

Water is low and conditions are hot. Academy Mill Reservoir is a hike in only. The fishing is good with either dry flies (renegade) or wet flies. Otherwise, green PowerBait and Jake’s lures are working well. (“July 09, 2021”) *Benches Pond:* ★★★. Water is low and conditions are hot. PowerBait...
HobbiesLancaster Farming

Fishing Report: Lake Erie walleye bite improved

Jul. 22—Lake Erie (Erie County) Walleye were on fire, stacked in 50-70 feet of water from the Ohio line to North East. A pair of Pittsburgh anglers boated 24 walleye in less than five hours Wednesday while trolling crawler harnesses at 45 feet or near the bottom in 53-58 feet of water about 5 miles northeast of Walnut Creek. They kept 12 fish up to 24 inches long. Guides reported a lot of action and smallmouth bass were caught in 20-40 feet of water. Panfish were taken in the bay, while yellow perch were spotty.
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports a great mid-summer bass bite in 10 to 14 feet of water. He said his clients are scoring in the mornings with SPRO Frogs and Picasso buzz baits fished over scattered grass on the shallow edges of the channel where there’s scattered grass. After the sun gets up this bite drops off rapidly and most of the action has been coming on Tightline Jigs worked down the drops on areas with scattered grass or shell. He said some fish are also coming on the 48 Stick soft plastic from Missile Baits, as usual; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
sandiegofishreports.com

San Vicente Reservoir Fishing Report

Bass are biting top waters both early and late and finesse baits during the rest of the day. The panfish bite has been fair on drop shot night crawlers and meal worms in 15’ to 20’ of water in the backs of cuts and coves throughout the lake. Angels have been seeing some of the lakes big blue catfish but there are not reports of any being caught.
Hobbiesbristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Ft. Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78.Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up.
fairfield-recorder.com

Weather and fish cooperate for great week of fishing

What a nice week of fishing and catching we had as the weather and the fish cooperated all week on RC! We did have a couple of days that we had to burn a bit of gas to find the White Bass but at the end of every trip we had a nice box of fish and on a couple of days we got our limits! Summertime doesn’t yield the nonstop action that you have in the Spring and everyday seems to be a little…
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Weekly winner of fishing photo contest

This week’s winner of Chetek’s 2021 Catch-and-Release Fishing Photo Contest is Rylin Dunnam, 12-year-old granddaughter of Chetek residents Brent and Deb Atchison, who caught and released this young sunfish last week while fishing from her grandparents dock on Lake Chetek. Dunnam, who is from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was fishing with worms purchased from Rod & Gun Sport Shop. She will be awarded a $20 gift card, courtesy of Gilligans/Skippers.
Independent Record

Fishing report: Walleye biting at several area reservoirs

BILLINGS — Walleye are active at several reservoirs across the region. Walleye fishing is good at reservoirs such as Canyon Ferry and Hauser and in the Big Dry Arm at Fort Peck. In other developments, there have been reports of some chinook salmon being caught at Fort Peck down the...
alaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Shrimping in the Prince William Sound

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s fishing report heads to Whittier as Sports Director Patrick Enslow tagged along with Captain Dave Walker on the Apache II to shrimp in the Prince William Sound. Walker had two pots near the Whittier Boat Harbor ready to be pulled and had a buoy...
Charleston, SCcarolinasportsman.com

Photo of the week: Happy fish dog

A photo sent to us by Jonathan McCandless is the Carolina Sportsman Photo of the Week for the week ending July 23, 2021. Jonathan’s dog looks mighty happy to be posing with a nice redfish during an inshore trip in Charleston, S.C. If you’d like your photo featured, please send...
Capital Journal

Six tips for the beginning hunter

A big part of my job is encouraging folks to participate in outdoor recreation, particularly hunting. Whether that’s hunting for the first time, continuing the enjoyment of time spent afield, or diving back into a hobby left forgotten, my job is rewarding in so many ways. Something I enjoy the...
Michigan Statecountrymessenger.com

Catching Salmon on Lake Michigan

It was about my 5th time out on Lake Michigan when I started to feel some confidence about being out on the Big Water! Mostly because our trolling trips on Michigan were more flat water than rough water. On other trips when it started to get rough we got off the water fast as we learned what our smaller crafts could handle. Talk about fun and adventure on the Big Water. We loved the different color hues of blue, greens and aqua’s of Michigan... It reminded me of the ocean or lakes up in the Rockies.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Shark Week and COVID walk into an Alabama fishing rodeo

This is an opinion cartoon. It’s Shark Week, the Delta variant is surging in Alabama (the most COVID defiant, least vaccinated state in the country) and the 2021 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo - canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic - is going full steam ahead this weekend with unbridled, pent up enthusiasm and coolers full of beer. Hail to the yeah!
