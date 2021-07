In the midst of the state of Michigan’s first stay-at-home emergency order issued in 2020, the city of Detroit’s unemployment rate rocketed to more than 40%. Unemployment in Detroit was running at 8.1% in February 2020. When the COVID pandemic struck, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order that ran from March 23, 2020, until June 1, 2020. Detroit’s unemployment rate soared to 38.8% by April of that year, and 40.4% in May. The initial stay-at-home order was followed by other restrictions and lockdowns that weren't fully lifted until June 2021.