ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor businessman is bringing a new swim school to the city, with construction starting in August and an opening date expected for early 2022. Hiag Avsharian, who grew up in Ann Arbor, plans to bring four Big Blue Swim Schools to Michigan. The first is at 914 West Eisenhower Parkway in Cranbrook Village, and will be the school’s first location in the state, Avsharian said. Others will be located in Canton, Northville and Royal Oak.