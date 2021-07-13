Cancel
Ex-Packers Super Bowl champ Earl Dotson joins Green Bay podcast taping

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe3Dg_0avfm2CE00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Former Packers offensive tackle Earl Dotson was a part of Green Bay's Super Bowl victory back in 1997.

On Tuesday night, he aimed to help a friend at Prohibition Cigar Lounge downtown.

On Tuesday night, Dotson aimed to help a friend at Prohibition Cigar Lounge downtown.

"Green Bay will always be my second home," Dotson told NBC 26. "I enjoy coming back here. It's part of me."

All the way from Texas, the Super Bowl XXXI champion was back in Titletown.

"He found something that he's passionate about and I just felt that, if I could help, I'll help in any way to help him get to that goal," Dotson said about his longtime friend.

To help his companion meet that goal, Dotson took part in a live taping of the locally-ran 'Sconni Sports Show.' It's a podcast hosted by MD Lovelace, who the Packers alumnus met in Green Bay nearly 20 years ago.

Back in February, when Lovelace had a stroke, Dotson urged him to seek further help.

"He's a big credit for why I'm still here today," Lovelace said. "And I thought he'd be the perfect first guest for a live show that I could have."

RELATED STORIES

As a Green Bay native, Tuesday was Lovelace's first podcast in front of an audience.

"It's kind of nice to be able to just talk as a friend and not 'hey Mr. Guy... football, football, football,'" he said about Dotson. "It's nice to have that interaction as far as our friendship goes."

Dotson respects his old friend for finding a passion in podcasting, but he took the night to catch up with the city he says gave him his start.

The Sconni Sports Show covers athletics across the State of Wisconsin.

"We really want to give the fans an experience that they wouldn't get somewhere else," Lovelace said.

Dotson admires his old friend for finding a passion in podcasting. And he took the night to catch up with the city he says gave him his start.

Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman David Pfaff also appeared as a guest during the recording.

"Our green bay fans, they gave me so much," Dotson said. "I like getting to know people. I like getting to know the people that support us."

The ten-year Packer lineman signed autographs and took pictures with fans after the show. Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman David Pfaff also appeared as a guest during the recording.

