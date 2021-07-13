More on Vaccine Side Effects
Back last summer, I was writing blog posts about possible side effects of mass vaccination. For readers who’ve shown up more recently and might have me filed as Defender of Vaccines, that might seem surprising, but remember, I’ve been in drug discovery for a long time now. All drugs, all therapies have side effects. It’s just a question of the risks and severity of those versus the benefits, and looking at either of those alone is a serious mistake.blogs.sciencemag.org
