Pharmaceuticals

More on Vaccine Side Effects

By steve
Science Now
 12 days ago

Back last summer, I was writing blog posts about possible side effects of mass vaccination. For readers who’ve shown up more recently and might have me filed as Defender of Vaccines, that might seem surprising, but remember, I’ve been in drug discovery for a long time now. All drugs, all therapies have side effects. It’s just a question of the risks and severity of those versus the benefits, and looking at either of those alone is a serious mistake.

#Cdc#Vaccinations#Defender Of Vaccines#J J#Az Oxford#Cdc#Imperial College#Perver
Virus
Pfizer
Health
FDA
AstraZeneca
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
WAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Slate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Posted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
deseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Posted by
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Vaccine Warnings Don’t Mean It’s Unsafe – They Mean The System To Report Side Effects Is Working

While the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guillain-Barré syndrome. This follows previous reports linking the J&J vaccine with a rare blood clot.
foxwilmington.com

CDC ‘keenly interested’ whether COVID-19 booster vaccines linked to higher risk of side effects, expert says

People seeking a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose in hopes of greater protection are doing so as the evidence relating to safety remains unclear, top experts said. A journalist questioned Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Andrew Pavia, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at University of Utah School of Medicine, over potential safety concerns behind a third dose, noting some fully vaccinated people have sought out booster shots on their own.
Gephardt Daily

Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses

July 23, 2021 (UPI) — Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 — but only if you’ve gotten both doses. Fresh data out of England shows that two doses of the messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccine is 88% effective in protecting people...
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Science Now

Ebola vaccine–induced protection in nonhuman primates correlates with antibody specificity and Fc-mediated effects

Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works https://www.sciencemag.org/about/science-licenses-journal-article-reuseThis is an article distributed under the terms of the Science Journals Default License. 1Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX 77555, USA.
Posted by
Fox News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine protective against severe outcomes from delta variant, more data suggests

Early findings from the real-world vaccine rollout in Canada suggested one dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, not yet authorized in the U.S., was protective against poor outcomes from the highly transmissible delta variant. Researchers affiliated with University of Toronto recently posted results in medRxiv ahead of peer review, analyzing nearly...
Posted by
Daily News

Feds warn of rare possible side effect from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine

U.S. public health officials warned Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 may cause an increased risk of an ultra-rare auto-immune disorder. The Centers for Disease Control said about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, have been identified among the nearly 13 million Americans who have been given the J&J vaccine. ...

