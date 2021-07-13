Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don't Expect Harley Quinn to Immediately Appear in Another DC Film

By Aedan Juvet
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Harley Quinn have had a lot of content to enjoy in the DC cinematic world, but after The Suicide Squad, we might be seeing a period of quiet time for the character. Often limited to the role of being a side character to Joker in various incarnations, the DC films opted to push Harley Quinn as a solo character very early on. This gave people a chance to remove the typically lovesick demeanor from their perceptions of Harley and led to her eventual mainstream role in the ever-changing DC landscape.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#Expect Harley Quinn#The Suicide Squad#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

Margot Robbie doesn't know when she'll play Harley Quinn again

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS A MAJOR SPOILER FOR ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE. Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three films over the past five years, with starring roles in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and now James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (out in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6). But the actress says she is now going to take a break from playing the part of the supervillain and does not know when she might appear as Quinn again.
MoviesGamespot

Margot Robbie Needs A Break From Playing Harley Quinn

After three films, Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn are nearly synonymous, but now the actor is looking to step away from the role for a while following the release of The Suicide Squad--and she's not sure when she'd come back. The actor talked about her relationship with the role in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Megan Fox Fans Want Her as Poison Ivy in the DCEU

Shortly after Megan Fox revealed her desire to join a major comic book movie franchise, Poison Ivy started to trend on social media with fans rooting for her to play the supervillain in the DCEU. Speaking with The Washington Post this week, Fox addressed where she'd like to see her acting career take her next. Citing her lifelong appreciation of comic books, the actress said she'd be up for joining either the Marvel or DC movie universes, though she didn't name any specific roles.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Margot Robbie Hasn’t Seen The Snyder Cut But Is Okay With Harley Quinn’s Fate: “Each Movie Is Its Own Sort Of Thing…”

If you try to follow the continuity of the DCEU, from “Man of Steel” through the Snyder Cut and into the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” you might have questions. But that’s okay! The DCEU isn’t the MCU and continuity doesn’t mean nearly as much to the filmmakers, as long as the story is good. And so that means you can have films where it’s revealed that Harley Quinn died (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”) but then she shows up kicking ass in “The Suicide Squad” later in the same year.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Margot Robbie reveals her take on Harley Quinn’s death

Actress Margot Robbie has been playing Harley Quinn since her debut in the film Suicide Squad in 2016. In the movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) there is a very interesting reveal, as in the apocalyptic dream scene, it is revealed that Harley Quinn died in the arms of Batman (Ben Affleck). Looks like Margot Robbie He hasn’t seen this remake of the story that hit theaters in 2017 and has been shocked that his character has died.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Asked James Gunn To Put Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has been pretty open and honest in how he ended up writing and directing The Suicide Squad, and it all stemmed from Disney tasking Kevin Feige as the man to tell the Guardians of the Galaxy director he’d been booted from Vol. 3 after a string of unsavory tweets resurfaced and went viral.
Moviesepicstream.com

Leslie Grace Shares Awesome Batgirl Poster Following Barbara Gordon Casting

In case you missed it, Warner Bros. has finally found the new Barbara Gordon. The studio has chosen Leslie Grace to take on the titular role in the upcoming Batgirl movie. Not surprisingly, the In The Heights star is thrilled to be part of the DC Universe and she has shared some awesome posters celebrating her casting.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
Movieswmleader.com

The Suicide Squad: From John Cena’s Peacemaker to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Predicting Who Would Die or Survive Events of the Film! (LatestLY Exclusive)

The early reactions for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are out, and critics are praising the DC film for its violent, funny and surprisingly heartfelt story. Many are claiming that The Suicide Squad is DC’s best film since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. This surely has a lot of DC fans excited and bodes well for the Task Force-X’s next outing. Following a group of super villains, The Suicide Squad sees Task Force-X assembled by Amanda Waller in order to investigate a secret Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Takes Full Advantage Of R-Rating By Making It Gory, Violent Yet Delightfully Funny, Say Critics.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More

FunKon 2021 is almost upon us, and fans are super excited for all of the upcoming Funko Pop exclusives. We have already seen so many announcements so far, and now we move onto Day 2 of the reveals. There as 15 reveals this time with 12 Pop Vinyls, 1 new Funko Soda, and 2 Loungefly backpacks. Some of these reveals were showcased during the new Funko FUN TV episode, but now these solidify that they are coming to FunKon 2021. Starting us off first of the solo franchise reveals is with The Suicide Squad as Nathan Filion's character T.D.K comes to life. Things then get aggressive as Funko reveals a new Year of the Shield Pop with Cap-Wolf in all of his glory. Speaking of animal instinct, Kellogg's Sugar Smacks Seal is making his own retro debut, making it a new must-have Pop for Ad Icon fans. G.I. Joe fans will be able to add the Super Cyborg to their team, with unique sculpts, design, and a deadly urge for world domination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy