Don't Expect Harley Quinn to Immediately Appear in Another DC Film
Fans of Harley Quinn have had a lot of content to enjoy in the DC cinematic world, but after The Suicide Squad, we might be seeing a period of quiet time for the character. Often limited to the role of being a side character to Joker in various incarnations, the DC films opted to push Harley Quinn as a solo character very early on. This gave people a chance to remove the typically lovesick demeanor from their perceptions of Harley and led to her eventual mainstream role in the ever-changing DC landscape.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0