Love to travel and eat tacos? McCormick may have the job for you!

Do you love traveling and eating tacos?

Well, we might have found the right job for you.

McCormick is looking for its first ever Director of Taco Relations.

If hired, you could be McCormick’s resident taco expert.

The company would send you around the country to be their eyes and ears on all the new hip taco trends.

You would even get to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop delicious taco recipes, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the company's innovation lab.

To apply, send in a two-minute video that showcases your personality and passion for tacos.

A combined cover letter and resume can be sent via a single Word or PDF file.

Applications need to be submitted by July 20.