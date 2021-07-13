Whitmer signs K-12 education funding bill

View more in
Kentwood, MI
WSYM FOX 47
Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Unemployed workers in Michigan could qualify for discounts
Special enrollment period runs through August 15th
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
MDOT director pleads with national lawmakers to increase infrastructure funding in Michigan
Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba spent several days in Washington D.C., asking officials for help with Michigan's infrastructure.
Charlotte, MI|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
State Republicans want to nix COVID vaccine mandate for kids
A group of Michigan Republican legislators are pushing to prevent the state Department of Health and Human Services from implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children although there are no plans to create one.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
More money made equal school funding possible in Michigan
Advocates and politicians agree, equalized education funding was made possible because there was more money to invest.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
New legislation could protect Michigan nurses from being overworked.
For the past 10 years, the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) has advocated for legislative protections against being overworked. In the past year, this need was highlighted.
Public Health|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Michigan Legislature kills law Whitmer used for virus rules
Republican lawmakers have killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, after Michigan’s Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
The child tax credit could help small businesses throughout Michigan
It's been one week since families started receiving the first advance payment of the child tax credit. That money will have a much bigger impact. There are more than 2 million children in Michigan, and the monthly credit will mean hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into the state's economy.
Lansing, MI|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Helping students with disabilities return to in-person class
In-person learning begins on Aug. 30th for students in the Lansing School District, and while all students will have to adapt to being back in the classroom, experts say the transition for students with disabilities may be more challenging.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Michigan struggling to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates as cases increase
A surge in new COVID-19 cases appears to be motivating some people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but some areas are still having trouble moving the needle, like right here in Michigan.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
'We're seeing a high level of burnout.' How bad is Michigan's nursing shortage?
The Michigan Nurses Association recently released a video to lobby for new legislation to limit the number of hours RNs are forced to work and the number of patients they are assigned.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Michigan could receive up to nearly $800M in historic national opioid settlement, AG office says
Michigan could receive up to nearly $800 million in a national opioid settlement, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
Ingham County, MI|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
$1M available to help struggling Ingham County homeowners
Help is on the way for struggling Ingham County homeowners thanks to a new program created to keep them in their houses. It's called the Ingham County Emergency Mortgage and Utility Assistance Program.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Delta variant not the dominant strain of coronavirus in Michigan, but expect that to change
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Michigan but is not yet the dominant strain, according to MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Justice Department won't probe Michigan nursing home deaths
The Justice Department will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan's nursing homes.
Economy|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Dobies: "It's reasonable to evaluate companies" before accepting bids
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is proposing a responsible contractor ordinance that he says would create more accountability and transparency when it comes to contract bids. Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan President and CEO Jimmy Greene says 'why the need?'
Politics|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Nessel joins other AGs unveiling of $26B opioid settlement
State Attorney General Dana Nessel joins other attorneys general from across the nation in the revealing of a multibillion-dollar settlement proposal with Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Whitmer to announce $1M winner in MI Shot to Win sweepstakes on Wednesday
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the second round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes on Wednesday morning.
Lansing, MI|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Plans move forward to transform Otto Middle School
A nonprofit organization has acquired the former Otto Middle School from the Lansing School Districts and plants to turn it into a community center and garden collective.
Warren, MI|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Lipari Foods of Warren recalls 86 cases of dried apricots
Lipari Foods Of Warren announced their recall of 86 Troyer Manufacturing Backroad Country Dried Apricots due to a concern of undeclared sulfites.
Michigan State|Posted byWSYM FOX 47
Mosquito takeover in Michigan caused by heavy rainfall
Have you noticed all of the mosquitoes swarming around? Experts say heavy rainfall is the cause of the Mosquito takeover in Michigan.
