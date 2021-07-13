Scottie Pippen Didn’t Think He Should Have Been on the Dream Team: ‘I Didn’t Feel Like That I Deserve to Be Called’

• I woke up early and rolled out of bed to watch Team USA obliterate France behind a 20-point Zach LaVine showing that included a poster dunk over Rudy Gobert. What I got was a stomachache-inducing loss where LaVine scored 8 points and Team USA dropped its first Olympic game since 2004. Now, to LaVine’s credit, he was not terrible. The guy knocked down half of his shots, he hit a big 3-pointer midway through the 4th quarter, and his playmaking was crisp. With that said, I would have liked to see him step up a bit more. Who the hell knows what roles are being established behind the scenes and what head coach Gregg Popovich is trying to preach. But when Kevin Durant is 4-12 (and in foul trouble), Damian Lillard is 3-10, and Jayson Tatum is 2-9, I want to see LaVine turn up the offensive aggressiveness. The team should encourage that too. After all, he was one of only three players to average at least 25 points per game while shooting 50+ percent from the field and 40+ percent from downtown this season (KD & Kyrie Irving were the other two). Tell that guy to go get his.