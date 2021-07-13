Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Workers light fireworks inside Taco Bell, Tennessee officials say. Then it caught fire

By Hayley Fowler
Sacramento Bee
 12 days ago

A fire that ripped through a Taco Bell in Tennessee was caused by employees playing with fireworks over the July Fourth holiday weekend, officials said. Surveillance footage captured a shift manager and several employees lighting fireworks on July 5 at the Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike in Nashville when they accidentally locked themselves out, the Nashville Fire Department said Monday. They reportedly left a lit firework smoldering in a trash can near the door, which started the fire.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Firework#Firefighters#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Nolensville Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Antioch, CAMercury News

Fire officials say illegal fireworks caused fire that destroyed Antioch house

The use of illegal fireworks is to blame for a weekend fire in Antioch that destroyed a house and left a man and woman searching for a new place to live, fire officials said. The blaze started as a vegetation fire on I Street around 8:30 p.m., fire spokesman Steve Hill of the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said. The embers from that fire then were blown by significant winds and set a tree ablaze.
Nashville, TNNewsweek

Taco Bell Employees Playing With Fireworks Cause $30k of Damage

A Taco Bell worker in Tennessee was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that caused more than $30,000 of damage. Courtney Mayes, 25, who was the shift manager at the time of the incident, was charged with aggravated arson after the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Taco Bell at 5510 Nolensville Pike on July 5, WSMV reported.
Yankton, SDKELOLAND TV

Yankton grass fire believed to be caused by fireworks, officials say

Yankton grass fire believed to be caused by fireworks, officials say. Crispy grass next to the fairway: A drought's impact on a small-town golf course. Rental car crunch continues due to inventory issues and increased demand. 'It's a fishing expedition': Nick Nemec shares thoughts on inquiry into Joe Boever's mental...
Restaurantswglr.com

Big Show Funny Story: Fireworks set off inside a Taco Bell, ON PURPOSE…

Ever have an EXPLOSION of fireworks in your mouth from delicious food? How about an explosion in a restaurant CAUSED by fireworks set off by their employees? That’s what happened at a Nashville area Taco Bell recently! Surveillance video shows workers putting something in a trash can near a door before going outside to record it with their cell phones. As they saw the trash can start to smoke, they realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant. That’s when they called 9-1-1, and thankfully the Nashville Fire Department was able to put out the fire, however it did cause $30,000 in damages. Normally explosions going off at a Taco Bell are limited to the bathroom…
WSAZ

Restaurant closes after problems over holiday weekend

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Trail Kitchen has been flooded with hundreds of customers every day since it opened in May. However, the owners have decided to temporarily close their doors after a handful of customers caused problems over the Independence Day weekend. The Marker Family said almost all...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy