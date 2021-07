Get ready to collect all the Nook Miles you can because Hasbro teamed up with Nintendo to create an Animal Crossing Monopoly, and it looks too good to be true. For fans of the ever-popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this new Monopoly game is just like the your virtual island life, where you’ll need to collect Bells, fossils, and more. If you’re ready to level up your game night with a Nook-approved board game, here’s where Animal Crossing Monopoly for some IRL island fun.