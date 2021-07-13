Voluntary Conservation Called for as Drought Conditions Place Extra Demand on Water Supply
[Last week] the Governor called for 15% voluntary reduction in water use across California, and included Santa Barbara County in the expanded regional drought state of emergency. Montecito Water District customers reduced water consumption by a remarkable 56% during previous drought conditions. However, use has ramped up significantly since December, 2020. Customer demand was again reported as over budget at last month’s Board meeting.www.edhat.com
Comments / 0