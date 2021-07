Grilling pizza may seem somewhat unconventional, but is extremely delicious and easy to prepare. Cooking bread products over a live fire imparts a very different flavor. It can be cooked on a gas or charcoal grill, but for it to cook thoroughly the grill must have a lid that can be closed, creating an oven effect. The variable possibilities abound with this recipe, but the key factor is to have all of your ingredients and implements ready, or as the French say, mise en place (everything in its place), because the entire cooking process takes a matter of minutes. A simpler variation of this recipe is to grill only the dough, which has been seasoned with olive oil and herbs, for a natural accompaniment to any grilled meal.