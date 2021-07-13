Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Giveaway: Five PS4 Codes For Where The Heart Leads

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like a free copy of Where The Heart Leads for the PS4? We have five codes to give away today for you to play it. Armature Studio was kind enough to send along a few codes for us to give away as the game officially comes out today. We have five codes for you here at the bottom of this article, which you can snag on a first-come-first-serve basis. These are the only codes we have been given and will not be giving out any others. They only work for North America, and once a code is claimed, it is gone. Best of luck to you all!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Carthage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Where the Heart Leads Review: A Narrative Experience Like No Other

Narrative can be a powerful tool when allowed to flourish, and Armature Studios took that to heart with its latest release Where the Heart Leads, a game that captures moments in time, the grander picture of how lives intertwine, and how the trajectory of those lives can be shifted by the smallest of decisions. We've seen choice represented in plenty of games, but few games present a picture as immersive, compelling, and relatable as Where the Heart Leads. What starts out as a story of survival turns into one about family, love, heartbreak, legacy, and hard choices, and it's an experience I absolutely fell in love with.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Eldegoss build in Pokémon UNITE

Certain Pokémon seem built to play very focused roles in Pokémon UNITE. And, as the only dedicated healer in the game at launch, Eldegoss is a viable pick for pretty much any battle. Eldegoss isn’t overly bulky, but it won’t be an easy target for any opposing Pokémon in a...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Surreal Where the Heart Leads Is a Meandering, Pointless Journey

I’ve always been a fan of narrative-driven games: I sunk my teeth into point and click adventures in my youth, and used to preach about how video games can tell stories that movies and TV can’t. I still believe that, for the most part, video games can tell a story in a more personal way than other media, since you’re in the control or directing the action in some way, even if it’s a rudimentary binary choice. Where the Heart Leads is a narrative-drive game that tells a personal story about on man’s life and what led him to where he is now, told in a dream-like, surreal way.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Where the Heart Leads Review: A Story In Your Hands

They say that life is all about making important decisions, which can affect the rest of your life. That’s what Where the Heart Leads is all about. This compelling narrative game takes you on a journey of a man’s life, but it’s not just his journey: it’s also yours. You are the one who gets to make the decisions. You also have the power to influence other people’s lives, for good or bad. With thousands of different options with their own consequences and a dozen different endings you can get, Where the Heart Leads is a compelling game that gives you a different story every time you play.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 Celebrates Ninth Anniversary

SEGA announced plans today for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Ninth Anniversary as they will be holding their own in-game celebration. Starting today and running all the way through August 4th, there will be several featured campaigns, exclusive rewards, contests, and limited-time AC Scratch Tickets for you to get in on and participate with. The team will also be making changes to several enemies, fields, and drop items to match the theme of the event. In-game tasks will change over time so players can have fun, new experiences for the duration of the event. Central City will be specially decorated with fireworks lighting up the sky for all to see. The team will also be running several contests for you to jump on such as the Item Design Contest, Stamp-Drawing Contest, and Screenshot Submission Campaign. You can read more about it all below.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Where the Heart Leads

Armature is most recently, and probably best, known for their Xbox entry, ReCore. For as flawed as it is, it was an enjoyable title, and that verdict is shared among a lot of members of the WTMG staff. It is why my interest was piqued when I saw the trailer for their newest title, Where the Heart Leads. It is also why I was so completely let down after “playing” it.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Review: Steamforged Games "Chambers Of The Serpent Folk" Boxed Set

Every good role-playing game has a few very specific tenets of which they run. One is a compelling story, and another is a worthwhile challenge to face head-on. Steamforged Games, the game designers behind Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game and Godtear, have mastered this concept and thusly have released a number of modules for their Epic Encounters series of miniatures, for use in the Fifth Edition version of a certain RPG system that many people know and love. In fact, we got ahold of their latest module, "Chambers of the Serpent Folk", and here's what we think of it!
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Yellow Version (Wata-8.5 A+ Graded) At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, Wata-8.5 A+ graded copy of Pokémon Yellow Version upon the auction block! If you've never experienced this classic game for the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color handheld systems, this would be your chance. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 13th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place their bids on this remarkable copy of a wonderful retro video game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Amazing American Circus Gets Pushed Back To September

Klabater released a new trailer this morning for The Amazing American Circus with the news the game has been pushed back. The trailer came with the statement we have here for you from one of the CEOs of the company, explaining the situation and why the game has been pushed. The shorthand to it is that the game will be getting a few extra weeks for the team to fix lingering issues and improve on the gameplay before releasing it and having to patch over what wasn't completed. On the bright side, the trailer does give us a better look at the gameplay and how you will manage to travel across the country back when the circus was a modern marvel and sometimes, the only entertainment anyone ever saw.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

GT Vegeta & Villains Feature in Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon and Dragon Ball GT's Super 17 Saga… but now let's go back to a somewhat unfortunate era for one of the most iconic anime characters of all time: the Prince of all Saiyans.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dystopian Puzzle Adventure Game The Plane Effect Arrives August 12 - News

Publisher PQube and developers Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive announced the dystopian puzzle adventure game, The Plane Effect, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 12. View the prologue animation below:. Here is an overview of the game:. A time-and-mind bending adventure...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

A Marnie Summer Is Coming To Pokémon Masters EX

One of the most popular Gym Leaders in the history of Pokémon as a franchise will feature prominently this summer in Pokémon Masters EX. DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the arrival of two new Galarian Sync Pairs coming this summer, including Gloria and Inteleon and the iconic Marnie and Grimsnarl. Let's get into the details.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Slowly Rolling Camera: Where the Streets Lead

When you're not sure which street to take, why not take several and see where they all lead? The inability to decide might just turn into the strongest asset in the right hands. It's always worked just fine for Slowly Rolling Camera, who have always remained too busy carving out a picturesque one-of-a-kind niche to actually bother pinning down what it is they do.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Lemnis Gate Beta Giveaway - We're Giving Away 100 Steam Codes!

Lemnis Gate is one of the more unique titles coming out this year thanks to its blend of first-person shooter and turn-based strategy elements. Structured around 25-second time loops and smaller team sizes, it wants to make players think differently about how they approach each match. If that sounds even mildly intriguing, our 100 Steam code giveaway might just be your ticket into weekend's beta test.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Downloaded 100K Times

The first days of The Witcher: Monster Slayers turned out to be successful for the game. The work of Spokko is well rated by players and has already been downloaded more than 100 thousand times. Following the example of other AR games, The Witcher: Monster Slayer greeted some players with...
Video GamesNME

New ‘No More Heroes 3’ gameplay shows poor open-world performance

New No More Heroes 3 gameplay has shown off the game’s open-world ahead of its release next month. The footage, which was uploaded by YouTuber xPeter’s Archive, shows protagonist Travis Touchdown travelling across the world on bike and by foot. No More Heroes 3 is set in a fictional town called Santa Destroy and developed by Grasshopper Manufacture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy