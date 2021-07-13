Giveaway: Five PS4 Codes For Where The Heart Leads
Would you like a free copy of Where The Heart Leads for the PS4? We have five codes to give away today for you to play it. Armature Studio was kind enough to send along a few codes for us to give away as the game officially comes out today. We have five codes for you here at the bottom of this article, which you can snag on a first-come-first-serve basis. These are the only codes we have been given and will not be giving out any others. They only work for North America, and once a code is claimed, it is gone. Best of luck to you all!bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0