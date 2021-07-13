Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Wireless App Created for Citizens to Help Stop Human Trafficking

Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In February 2021, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that the share of children among trafficking victims had tripled internationally and that COVID-19 was largely to blame. According to their report, traffickers have "integrated technology into their modus operandi at every stage of the process: from recruiting to exploiting victims." UNODC Executive Director, Ghada Waly stated that “millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking.” According to the UN, the share of children detected has increased from 10 per cent to over 30 per cent. And according to recent data collected by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Program (ICAC), the share of child victims has increased by over 40 per cent since the pandemic began.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Smartphone App#Child Trafficking#Safeguard Systems Inc#Prweb#Unodc#Icac#Csgs#Tci#Balkan Route#Societies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to help identify and prevent human trafficking. As a part of the program, Prosegur employees who work in aviation and retail security will be trained on how to spot potential human traffickers and victims, as well as the procedures for safely and quickly reporting such instances to relevant authorities.
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

HUMAN BotGuard helps enterprise customers protect web and mobile apps from bot attacks

HUMAN Security announced its newly-named BotGuard and a range of new features to further help enterprise customers defend their website and mobile applications from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. BotGuard is powered by the Human Verification Engine, which combines technical evidence, machine learning, and continuous adaptation to deliver “human or...
Alpine, TXyourbasin.com

Federal Prosecutors in Big Bend help battle human smuggling, drug trafficking

ALPINE, Texas (Nexstar)- Federal prosecutors secured indictments against 89 defendants during the month of July in cases involving human smuggling, illegal reentry into the U.S., and drug trafficking, according to a release. “Our Assistant U.S. Attorneys in Alpine work exceptionally hard to help protect our West Texas border communities from...
Human RightsPoets and Quants

How Data Can Help Solve Human Problems: A Focus On Human Trafficking

Data analysis is allowing us to acquire knowledge at a rapid pace and analysts are finding new ways to use that information. Gaining momentum among business experts is using analytics and data to solve social problems such as human trafficking. Teaming up with professionals from law enforcement, human rights advocates, and others, this new approach is picking up steam. While this mashup of professions might seem like an unlikely assemblage of different skills sets, it’s creating excitement and hope for those seeking to help potential victims and survivors of human trafficking.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND DOT joins human trafficking study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is doing their part to study human trafficking patterns unique to the state so they can better inform the public. They are part of a soon to be global efforts of nonprofit organization United Against Slavery. The Department is part...
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

County Council takes aim at human trafficking

The Volusia County Council is putting human traffickers on notice and reaching out to their victims. On Aug. 16, a countywide ordinance will go into effect that requires strip clubs and massage parlors in Volusia County to post signs giving the national human trafficking hotline. The ordinance does not pertain to massage businesses that are owned by health care practitioners.
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

Florida Makes Huge Progress on Curbing Human Trafficking

As human trafficking continues to plague Americans and the world, there is widespread bipartisan support to eradicate the problem in Florida, and now the Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force (FSA) has announced huge progress on combatting human trafficking. The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Task Force released the results of Operation...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy