The Boys: Kripke, Quaid, Urban, Moriarty & Alonso React to Emmys Love

So how's your day going so far? Well, if you're The Boys showrunner & EP Eric Kripke, Amazon Prime, and the popular streaming series' cast, you're having a pretty good start to your Tuesday. Of course, finding out you've been nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" alongside Netflix's Bridgerton and The Crown, Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, HBO's Lovecraft Country, FX's Pose, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and NBC's This Is Us goes a long way towards helping make a good mood happen. Now with the series getting all legit on us and everything, here's how Kripke, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso reacted to the news.