Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Boys: Kripke, Quaid, Urban, Moriarty & Alonso React to Emmys Love

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo how's your day going so far? Well, if you're The Boys showrunner & EP Eric Kripke, Amazon Prime, and the popular streaming series' cast, you're having a pretty good start to your Tuesday. Of course, finding out you've been nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" alongside Netflix's Bridgerton and The Crown, Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, HBO's Lovecraft Country, FX's Pose, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and NBC's This Is Us goes a long way towards helping make a good mood happen. Now with the series getting all legit on us and everything, here's how Kripke, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso reacted to the news.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys Showrunner Ep#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Fx#Hulu#Nbc#Instagram A#Theboystv#Therealkripke#Vnn#Vought News Network#Mia#Doa#Blindspot#Eagle#Starlight#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Emmy Nomination Snubs & Surprises: MJ Rodriguez, ‘The Boys’, ‘Small Axe’

The Television Academy giveth and the Television Academy taketh away. Even in a year with insanely wide-open races in the comedy and drama categories, the Television Academy raised eyebrows once again with the 2021 Emmy Awards. Granted, it could have been much, much worse. And sure, it doesn’t look great that almost the entire cast of “SNL” got nominated one way or another (we’re not really exaggerating), but there was some genuine joy among the rubble of nominations this morning.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Boys’ Breaks Into Emmys’ Drama Series Category; Creator Eric Kripke Teases Season 3 & Spinoff

While celebrating The Boys‘ five Emmy nominations on Tuesday, creator Eric Kripke teased the Amazon drama’s third season, as well as an upcoming spinoff. Kripke said he is “a little over three fourths” of the way through production on Season 3. He added that the new season represents “the hardest production year of anything [he’s] ever done, by a mile.”
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Kripke Talks “The Boys” Season 3 Insanity

Following the show’s Emmy nomination for best drama series for its sophomore run, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke spoke with EW about the upcoming third season and once again he’s teasing how insane it’s about to get. The Amazon series went pretty far with the second season, but the new...
Los Angeles, CAdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Emmy, Love, History, Fairly, Gossip

Cedric the Entertainer has been set as the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards which will run at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on September 19th. Nominations are set to be announced tomorrow morning. The show will also feature a limited in-person audience of nominees and their guests...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations. Genre show fans should be happy to know that Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision, has been nominated for Best Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Series star Elizabeth Olsen also landed her first nomination...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Voters Show Their Love for a Handful of Series, but What About All the Rest?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but there might be a slight problem with the phenomenon known as Peak TV. With the announcement of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations this morning, it became increasingly clear that when it comes to voting for television’s best of the best, the TV Academy watches what it watches, loves what it loves, and nominates those things as widely as it possibly can.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. ——— “I was able to drive home from work, hear about...
CelebritiesEW.com

Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations are in for one of the weirdest, toughest years in TV history. Presented by the Emmy-winning father/daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tuesday's nominations celebrate many of the shows that were able to still deliver during the global pandemic, providing comfort to those sheltering in place.
TV ShowsSuperHeroHype

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and More React To Their Emmy Nominations

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and More React To Their Emmy Nominations. Award shows have infamously refused to recognize sci-fi or superhero films and TV shows. But this morning, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences bestowed Emmy nods on some of the genres’ most standout programs. All of these shows will face some stiff competition when the annual ceremony airs in September. Regardless, the significance of their nominations isn’t lost on any of their performers or creators. Check out a few reactions below.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

The Sopranos Co-Stars Talk James Gandolfini Nearly Joining The Office

If there was one thing that's remained popular during the pandemic is podcasts revisiting some of the most popular TV shows over the past few decades. In fact, there are ones dedicated to NBC's The Office and HBO's The Sopranos. One potential bombshell involved Sopranos star, the late James Gandolfini, who played patriarch Tony Soprano, and his possible courtship to the long-running NBC sitcom according to his co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the hosts of the "Talking Sopranos" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti and Schirripa played Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri on the HBO series.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Creators Address "Best Comedy" Emmy Nom; Tease Season 4

If Don Cheadle's Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor for his 98-second performance in Falcon and Winter Soldier wasn't bizarre enough, then perhaps Cobra Kai's nomination for Best Comedy borders on the possible absurd. The creators of the sequel series to The Karate Kid franchise in Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg spoke with Deadline Hollywood on the shocking moment and what's to come for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).
TV & Videossunnysidesun.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page Reacts to Emmy Nomination: 'A Joy to Be Seen'

Bridgerton or bust! Nearly three months after announcing his departure from the hit series, Regé-Jean Page is raking in awards show acclaim. Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 13, and the 31-year-old actor earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. He’s up against Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Y: The Last Man Teaser "Gone" Offers FX on Hulu Series Backstory

Well, that didn't take long. Only days after getting some quick looks at executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) and FX on Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series, viewers were treated to the first teaser for Y: The Last Man. Set to premiere on September 13, the following clip using some amazing animation stylings to explain how one day, all men were "Gone"- except for one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy