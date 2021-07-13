Wastewater Spill Contaminates Cole Creek
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated sewage is discovered in an Omaha creek. City inspectors discovered the overflow yesterday morning in Cole Creek near Ames Avenue and Benson Park Drive. Officials say due to power-feed damage caused by Saturday's thunderstorm, nearly 214-thousand gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the creek. Residents are being warned not to wade, swim or have any contact with Cole Creek to the confluence at Little Papio Creek.www.kios.org
