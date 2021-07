In an effort to challenge herself, Italian photographer Ursula Ferrara has made her own lenses for her large-format film camera using plastic epoxy and silicone cake molds. Ferrara is a photographer, painter, and animation film director from Italy who first became interested in photography at age 13 when she started shooting with her father’s Leica. She is the author of several short animated films that have been recognized in film festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and Locarno. She regularly experiments with different photographic techniques, which includes converting an old camper van into a giant camera as well as previously converting a Lomography Lomo’Instant Wide into a camera that can take tiny wet plate collodion photos.