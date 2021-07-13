Cancel
Survey: Brand trust pays big dividends post-pandemic

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey indicates that brands which took steps to build trust with consumers during COVID-19 will benefit as spending heats up. According to “New Habits Die Hard: How Trust Will Define Shopping in Summer 2021,” from digital marketing technology provider Avionos, more than three-quarters (77%) of surveyed consumers have come to trust certain brands more due to their actions during the pandemic. And 99% of those say they will continue shopping with those brands after restrictions ease.

