Survey: Brand trust pays big dividends post-pandemic

A new survey indicates that brands which took steps to build trust with consumers during COVID-19 will benefit as spending heats up. According to “New Habits Die Hard: How Trust Will Define Shopping in Summer 2021,” from digital marketing technology provider Avionos, more than three-quarters (77%) of surveyed consumers have come to trust certain brands more due to their actions during the pandemic. And 99% of those say they will continue shopping with those brands after restrictions ease.