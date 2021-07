Deep Learning is still a hot topic among machine learning practitioners. Compared to the early days when you spent more time configuring your stack and your deep learning libraries than actually training your models we have come a long way. Opinions may vary but the combination of Keras and Tensorflow has become a quasi-standard and is definitely the best point for everybody just starting into the topic. Designing deep neural networks is still at least as much an art as a science. An additional advantage of working with Keras and Tensorflow is that there are plenty of deep learning Python notebooks freely available for practically every type of neural network.