If you’ve flown a drone for fun in the USA anytime in the past month, chances are you were breaking the law. That’s because on June 22nd, the FAA finally released a mandatory knowledge test every recreational pilot legally needs to complete. It’s called TRUST, short for The Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test, and trust is the operative word since the FAA isn’t planning to start issuing $1,000+ fines right away. Authorities aren’t likely to stop you in the street. But they could. Legally, you now need to carry a test completion certificate to fly a drone for fun.