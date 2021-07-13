UPDATE: Mosquito application set for Thursday, July 15
UPDATE: An earlier version of this press release indicated the application was on Wednesday, July 14. The correct day is Thursday, July 15. We apologize for the error. July 13, 2021. Reno/Sparks, NV – On Thursday, July 15, the Washoe County Health District – Vector Borne Disease Program (VBD) will be conducting aerial larvicide applications starting in the North Valleys and finishing along the southern end of Washoe County covering approximately 800 acres. The main areas of focus will include the North Valleys, Swan Lake, South Meadows, Double Diamond, Damonte Ranch and Washoe Valley Areas.washoelife.washoecounty.us
