Grant To Quinnipiac University Will Benefit Ansonia Students
The grant is renewable annually for three years and includes a university match of 25 percent. Throughout the three-year program, Quinnipiac University Advancing Diversity in Science (QUADS) project members will partner with the high schools, engaging with the students and their respective communities and helping the students apply science knowledge and skills to understand community-based phenomenon or to solve a community problem.valley.newhavenindependent.org
