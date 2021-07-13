Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Digital Pioneer Cesar Gon Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute's Board of Directors

Register Citizen
 12 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced that digital technology veteran Cesar Gon has joined its board of directors. Gon is CEO and co-founder of CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and brings over 26 years of executive leadership and experience in accelerating growth and business impact to LEI.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Digital Natives#Management System#Md#Prweb#Lei#Mit#Sloan Management Review#Catalysis Inc#Mayo Clinic Proceedings#Harvard Business Review#The Wall Street Journal#Ci T Ci T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
Valley Forge, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Dr. David A. Thomas Joins Vanguard’s Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently announced the election of Dr. David A. Thomas to its board of directors and to the board of trustees of each of the Vanguard funds. Dr. Thomas is the President of Morehouse College and has more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience. He is the former H. Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and the former Dean of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. He also previously served as an assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

SAIC Appoints Allison Patrick as VP for DHS Programs

Technology integrator Science Applications International Corp. has named Allison Patrick vice president and Department of Homeland Security account manager. Patrick will be responsible for the execution of all programs within SAIC’s DHS account, and the strategic direction and growth of the account to better serve all DHS components. “Given her...
Economymartechseries.com

Cvent, a Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, to Become Publicly Traded After Combining with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

With more than 20 years of meeting, event, and hospitality technology leadership and an established customer base, Cvent has momentum to win substantial market share in the nearly $30 billion market for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The global pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of meetings and events, and Cvent’s...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Bolsters International Programs’ Team with 2 Promotions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has promoted William Porter as head International Programs Americas, and Reto Collenberg as head International Programs APAC and EMEA, both effective Aug.1. Together they will oversee Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ International Programs business and market strategy globally. Based in New York, Porter will lead the International...
Businessaithority.com

ClearDATA Expands Leadership Team, Adding Senior Vice President Of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security And Services And Vice President Of People Operations

Executives join ClearDATA to further accelerate company growth amid healthcare’s rapid digital transformation. ClearDATA, the leader in healthcare public cloud privacy and security, announced the appointment of Doug McMaster as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Managed Cloud, Security and Services and Clarissa O’Connell as Vice President of People Operations. These senior leadership positions come at a pivotal time in the market and for ClearDATA, both of which are experiencing significant growth phases. Emerging from an impressive 42.2% five-year CAGR, ClearDATA is recruiting for dozens of roles at all levels of seniority, as the company invests in deepening healthcare cloud security solutions.
Public HealthExecutiveBiz

ICF to Support National Cancer Institute’s Health Initiatives Under Digital Comms BPA; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has secured a potential five-year, $49 million blanket purchase agreement to help the National Cancer Institute implement behavioral health initiatives through digital communications design and strategy support. The company said Thursday it will provide expertise in smoking cessation, cancer control and multicultural community communications under the recompete BPA, which...
Businessaithority.com

Tom Warden Joins CLARA Analytics As Chief Insurance And Science Officer

CLARA Analytics the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, announced that it has hired Tom Warden as Chief Insurance and Science Officer. An experienced leader in using data, analytics and AI to solve complex business problems, Warden will apply his skills to oversee CLARA’s scientific, technological and research operations; he will help ensure that CLARA continues to bring innovative products to market that address the greatest needs of the insurance industry. Warden will report to newly appointed CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson.
BusinessNorthwestern University

Executive MBA Convocation

The livestream can be viewed from this page starting at 2:00pm (Central Time, GMT-5). If you do not see the stream at that time, please refresh the page. Congratulations, Cohorts 120 & 121. We applaud you. Keynote Speaker. Kent Hawryluk ’07. President and CEO, MBX Biosciences. Kent Hawryluk has more...
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).
Businesssiliconangle.com

Inside Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off firm

Earlier this year, IBM announced a planned spin-off that will be complete by the end of this year of its Global Technology Services. The spin-off will be called Kyndryl and will specialize in managed infrastructure services. Acting as its own company, the spin-off allows IBM to focus on different priorities...
BusinessSFGate

Albert Ko Joins Elation Health's Board of Directors

FinTech Leader Lends Expertise to Reform Primary Care Payment Models and Build-Out Elation’s Primary Care Platform. Elation Health, a clinical-first technology company powering the future of independent primary care, today announced that noted business leader Albert “Al” Ko, CEO of Early Warning, the fintech firm behind the Zelle banking network, has joined Elation Health’s Board of Directors.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Richard Boudreault Joins Auxico's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to announce that Richard Boudreault has been elected to the board of directors of Auxico, following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on July 15, 2021. A successful serial entrepreneur and C-level executive, Mr. Boudreault...
NFLmartechseries.com

Kim Williams-Bradley Joins Genius Sports Board of Directors

Joins Board as Independent Director and member of both Audit and Compensation Committees. Financial expert, with over two decades of experience in key leadership positions within the sports and media fields. Genius Sports Limited , the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting...
Advocacycommunitynewspapers.com

Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Appoints Sam Talbot to National Board of Directors

Talbot brings profound knowledge of diabetic health and lifestyle choices to the organization dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) announces the commitment of Sam Talbot to its National Board of Directors. Semi-finalist on season two of Top Chef, Talbot joints the board with a deep understanding of the impact of food on life and life on food to continue outreach to the diabetes community.
BusinessPosted by
BET

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns Joins Endeavor Board of Directors

Former chair and CEO of Xerox Corp and VEON Ltd. Ursula Burns has joined the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The newly public company announced Monday (July 19) that it had added Burns, the first Black woman to be a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, to its board of directors. The talent agency, formerly known as William Morris Endeavor, now has two female board members, Burns and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc. Fawn Weaver, TheWrap reports.
Businessaithority.com

Shekar Ayyar Joins Altair Board Of Directors

Altair announced that Shekar Ayyar has joined Altair’s board of directors. “Shekar brings a wealth of consulting, strategy, and technical expertise in electronics, telecommunications, and software markets to our board of directors,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair. “He has an outstanding track record of efficiently scaling technology businesses including both organic and inorganic growth.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy