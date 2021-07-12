Fontana police fatally shoot suspect after 10 Freeway pursuit

A pursuit on the 10 Freeway from Fontana to Ontario ended with Fontana police fatally shooting the driver on an on-ramp Monday afternoon, July 12, authorities said. The pursuit started just before 3 p.m. Monday on the east side of Fontana after officers spotted an undisclosed vehicle violation, Fontana police spokesman Kevin Anderson said. When the officers attempted to stop the car, a passenger exited the car and fled on foot. The driver, a man, fled in the vehicle with a female passenger in the backseat, police said in a news release Tuesday.