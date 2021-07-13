Cancel
Electronics

Wyze unveils single- and multi-color smart LED light strips

By Ben Patterson
TechHive
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyze has finally made the leap into light strips, with the budget smart home manufacturer announcing a pair of single- and multi-color LED strips that work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Available now for pre-order and slated to ship in September, the Wyze Light Strip comes in five- and...

Wyze on Tuesday introduced two new lighting products: the Wyze Light Strip and the Wyze Light Strip Pro. Both the Light Strip and the Light Strip Pro come in either 16.4- or 32.8-foot strips, work via the Wyze app or with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands -- and claim an easy installation, as well as 16 million color options and white-light color temperatures. They're available for preorder now starting at $26 for the Light Strip and $31 for the Light Strip Pro.
