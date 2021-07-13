Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dr. Fauci says jury still out on COVID vaccine booster shots

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrQju_0avfiVJy00
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is joined by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as they visit a mobile vaccination site in the Bronx on Friday afternoon on May 7, 2021, in New York City. The Bronx, along with parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, is one of the areas that has seen some resistance to getting the vaccine for COVID-19. The Bronx is also the borough that had the highest death rate from the pandemic. Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Dai

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that health experts don’t have enough data yet to determine whether and when to recommend extra protection for those who have already been vaccinated.

“We’re not there yet,” Fauci told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC. “They’ll be examining data as it comes in.”

Fauci, who has become a lightning rod for right-wing anti-vaxxers, said the decision about recommending booster shots has nothing to do with the safety or effectiveness of the vaccines.

He stressed it’s more about how long the protection lasts.

“The requirement or not for a boost ... has to do with the durability of the effectiveness,” he said. “So people are saying maybe the vaccines don’t work if they’re going to need a booster. No, not at all.”

Drugmaker Pfizer met with federal public health officials Monday to discuss the possible need for vaccine booster shots.

The vaccines against COVID are considered remarkably effective at preventing the deadly disease. But it’s mostly unknown how long they will protect vaccinated people.

Many doctors believe some kind of boosters will eventually be needed to maintain immunity, especially if the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and mutate in various parts of the world.

American public health experts are wary about speaking openly about the possible need for additional shots because it may deter some people from getting vaccinated in the first place.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a new surge of cases driven by the virulent Delta variant of coronavirus. The weekly average caseload has doubled in the past month and hospitalizations are rising fast in some pockets of the Midwest and South where vaccination rates are low.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 8

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Coronavirus
County
Bronx, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Bronx, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Health
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Andrea Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Covid#Msnbc#American#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 8

Community Policy