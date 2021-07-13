MLB draft Day 3 updates: Three more local players get picked

Pine Crest alumnus Michael Rothenberg, Trinity Christian graduate B.J. Murray and Taravella alum Jack Sinclair were the final three South Florida players selected in the 2021 MLB draft.

The Detroit Tigers picked Rothenberg, who played at Duke, in the 12th round with the 345th pick. The Chicago Cubs picked Murray in the 15th round with the 454th pick. Sinclair went to the Washington Nations in the 16th round with the 473rd pick.

Rothenberg, Murray and Sinclair are the seventh, eighth and ninth Broward or Palm Beach county players picked in this year’s draft, respectively.

Rothenberg, a switch-hitting catcher, was a star hitter at Pine Crest. He was a first-team All-County pick as a senior, hitting .436 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.

At Duke, Rothenberg grew into a strong hitter. He had 11 home runs as a sophomore, and he hit .349 with two home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

As a senior, Rothenberg hit .251 with nine home runs and an .839 OPS.

Murray was a strong hitter for the Warriors, batting .479 as a sophomore and .321 as a junior. After high school, Murray stayed close to home and signed with FAU.

At FAU, Murray struggled at first. He hit only .086 in 35 at-bats as a freshman. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .203 with three home runs. But in 2021, Murray blossomed into one of the best hitters in his conference. He hit .311 with 14 home runs and a .875 OPS. He was a second-team All-Conference USA selection.

Sinclair was a utility player with Taravella. He hit .420 and slugged .580 with 20 runs scored and 13 RBI as a senior. On the mound, he had a 3-2 record with a 2.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

Sinclair signed with UCF out of high school and pitched for the Knights. In 58 games for UCF, he had a 4.71 ERA. In 2021, he went 4-5 with a 5.21 ERA.

The MLB draft started Monday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies picked Calvary Christian pitcher Andrew Painter with the 13th pick of the draft. Two of Painter’s teammates on the 2021 Eagles roster were picked on Monday. The Houston Astros selected shortstop Alex Ulloa in the fourth round, and the Toronto Blue Jays picked Irv Carter in the fifth round.

Calvary Christian alumnus Christian Scott , who spent the last three years with the Florida Gators, was picked by the New York Mets in the fourth round. The Arizona Diamondbacks took two local players: St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus and North Carolina outfielder/catcher Caleb Roberts in the fifth round and Stoneman Douglas infielder Gavin Conticello in the eighth round .