Christina Aguilera Talks 'Getting Into My Family Roots' for Upcoming Latin Album
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The star revealed on Tuesday (July 13) that she's teaming up with the iconic candy brand SweeTarts for its SweetBEATS online music mixer, where users can combine rhythm and melody to craft their own unique beats. Plus, a new contest will have Aguilera hand-selecting her favorite beat after listening to the top 20 entries chosen by fans online. The winner receive personal, one-on-one advice from the legendary singer to level-up their beat and help turn it into a finished track recorded in a professional studio.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0