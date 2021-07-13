Christina Aguilera Talks 'Getting Into My Family Roots' for Upcoming Latin Album

“Her voice — it’s just like butter,” said a patron of the Hollywood Bowl Friday night, using the familiar “SNL”-derived description of Barbra Streisand’s voice and applying it to the weekend’s headliner, Christina Aguilera. Not to critique the critiques of esteemed season ticket-holders, but this comparison seemed exactly wrong. Aguilera’s voice is not like butter; if anything, it’s like bourbon. Or maybe a nice steak… a petite one, sure. She has her stratospheric registers and isn’t afraid to employ them, but the bigger part of the appeal of her voice is how full-throatedly low into her gut she can go while still staying at top volume. It’s an approach that could easily bowl over a Hollywood Bowl, or any orchestra therein. So, extra kudos to whoever was responsible for the mix at this weekend’s shows. When you put a singer as big as Aguilera in front of the L.A. Philharmonic and Aguilera doesn’t “win,” it’s a mission accomplished.