The Beer Gang, Season 2: Episode 8: Beach St. Vodka Soda

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated Season 5's beach episode with a new sketch! The fifth season of the anime is now in full swing with its second cour, but the newest episode of the series was a brief detour from the manga's adaptation as it instead shared an original story following Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui during their time working under the Dragoon Hero: Ryukyu for their current work study. With this brief detour, the season also took its time to reunite fans with the pro hero Selkie, who we had previously seen during the Internship arc.