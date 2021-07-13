Best hospitality institutes in Switzerland, 2021

Fairytale like landscapes, alpine scenery, snow-capped mountains, glittering lakes and bucolic beauty galore, Switzerland is a paradise quite like none other. This is one of the reasons why this landlocked nation is a popular destination for tourists from all over. While its hamlets and picture-perfect villages are a highlight, the cities of Switzerland are equally attractive too. With alluring sights, medieval streetscapes, cobbled pathways and intriguing old towns, many of these cities are also significant global financial and banking centres. A country for all seasons, there is plenty to see and do in Switzerland beyond its pastoral charm. Here is look at five eclectic cities to explore on your next visit to Switzerland.