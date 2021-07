Real Eats is doing really well. The Finger Lakes Times reports the packaged meal company is moving to the former Cheribundi location on Routes 5 & 20. You might remember it as the former Tops building. Founder and CEO Dan Wise says the company will soon offer its meals through GNC, a national dietary supplement chain. That will allow them to sell their meals nationwide. Real Eats has gone from four to nearly 150 employees in four years. The move from the Geneva Enterprise Development Center downtown is expected to take place later this year.