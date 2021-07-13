Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, TX

Iconic Fulton fishing pier ready for visitors

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hte9_0avfgaiJ00

The Fulton Fishing Pier along the coast has been rebuilt and is now open to visitors.

Known as a major tourist attraction for Aransas County, the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

With a reconstruction cost of about $2 million, FEMA covered part of it. The other portion came from raised with help of Texas Parks and Wildlife, Yeti and the Sid Richardson Foundation.

The new pier offers a new covered weather pavilion, upgraded LED fishing lights and is ADA accessible.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Aransas County, TX
City
Fulton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Iconic Fulton#The Fulton Fishing Pier#Texas Parks#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Travel
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy