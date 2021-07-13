Iconic Fulton fishing pier ready for visitors

The Fulton Fishing Pier along the coast has been rebuilt and is now open to visitors.

Known as a major tourist attraction for Aransas County, the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

With a reconstruction cost of about $2 million, FEMA covered part of it. The other portion came from raised with help of Texas Parks and Wildlife, Yeti and the Sid Richardson Foundation.

The new pier offers a new covered weather pavilion, upgraded LED fishing lights and is ADA accessible.

