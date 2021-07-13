Cancel
Important feast day for the Catholic Church

By Leon Dixon
“I have abandoned this miserable body to hunger and any other misery so my soul could be content and have its usual nourishment.” – Saint Kateri Tekakwitha. On Wednesday, July 14, the Catholic Church recognizes and celebrates the life of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Indigenous/Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church. Saint Kateri converted to Catholicism at age 19. She was very devout but died at age 24, just five years after her conversion. Canonized in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, Saint Kateri is the patroness of ecology and the environment, people in exile, and Indigenous/Native Americans.

