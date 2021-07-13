National Junior High Rodeo Finals results
RED BLUFF — California Jr High Rodeo Finals were held in Red Bluff in May, when the top four in each event qualified for the National Rodeo Finals. The National Jr High Rodeo Finals were held in Des Moines, Iowa, June 20-26. District 1 California High School Rodeo contestants receiving a score were Hayden Boles, Ilan Davis, Riata Roquemore, Makenna Baker, Hunter Maxwell, Jhett Neer, Rainy Minton, Alexandra Hundley, Canyon Darger and Colton Reed. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.www.redbluffdailynews.com
