Red Bluff, CA

National Junior High Rodeo Finals results

By Jean Barton
Red Bluff Daily News
 12 days ago

RED BLUFF — California Jr High Rodeo Finals were held in Red Bluff in May, when the top four in each event qualified for the National Rodeo Finals. The National Jr High Rodeo Finals were held in Des Moines, Iowa, June 20-26. District 1 California High School Rodeo contestants receiving a score were Hayden Boles, Ilan Davis, Riata Roquemore, Makenna Baker, Hunter Maxwell, Jhett Neer, Rainy Minton, Alexandra Hundley, Canyon Darger and Colton Reed. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.

