Chicago, IL

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 14 days ago

CNBC: Illinois moves from 30th to 15th top state for business. To rank America's Top States for Business in 2021, CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves. We developed our criteria and metrics in consultation with a diverse array of business and policy experts, and the states. Our study is not an opinion survey. We use data from a variety of sources to measure the states' performance. Under our methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points. The states with the most are America's Top States for Business.

