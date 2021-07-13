Wireless App Created for Citizens to Help Stop Human Trafficking

MENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In February 2021, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that the share of children among trafficking victims had tripled internationally and that COVID-19 was largely to blame. According to their report, traffickers have "integrated technology into their modus operandi at every stage of the process: from recruiting to exploiting victims." UNODC Executive Director, Ghada Waly stated that “millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking.” According to the UN, the share of children detected has increased from 10 per cent to over 30 per cent. And according to recent data collected by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Program (ICAC), the share of child victims has increased by over 40 per cent since the pandemic began.