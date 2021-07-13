SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Nicole Marie Harris, 23, of Temecula was killed when she was hit by a car around 12:55 a.m. near the Garden Street on-ramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, Harris was in the center divider and then got onto the roadway. She was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured and later died from her injuries.

Lanes of Highway 101 were closed for several hours following the collision.

Next of kin has been notified, the sheriff's office said.

The post Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 101 in Santa Barbara identified appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .